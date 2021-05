After working their tales off to provide a better, larger, safer, and more guideline compliant facility as set by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, the Susquehanna SPCA (SQSPCA) just outside of Cooperstown on Rt. 28 has announced that a big fundraising milestone has been reached. The extensive fundraising efforts of the SHELTER US capital campaign paid off and the SQSPCA has reached their goal of raising $5 million for a new shelter currently under construction. The new facility is set to open next month according to the shelter's Executive Director Stacie Haynes who says, “Our vision is becoming a reality. Foundation grants, matching challenges and a tremendous outpouring of private donations allowed us to reach what seemed like an insurmountable goal.”