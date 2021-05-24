Bourbon Town Council Discusses Police Pay
The Bourbon Town Council members considered a request from Town Marshal Bill Martin to increase probationary pay for officers who graduate from the Law Enforcement Academy. Martin explained that recent raises for the base salaries did not include probationary officers. He asked that the council grant a percentage of a raise once they graduate the Law Enforcement Academy. Once their year-long probationary time is over, they would get a full salary.