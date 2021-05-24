newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan governor apologizes for social distancing blunder

By Associated Press
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has apologized after apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at a local restaurant. The Detroit Free Press reports Sunday that a photo circulated on social media shows Whitmer with a large group of unmasked people at an East Lansing bar and grill. The photo, which shows Whitmer seated with about a dozen people, was posted on social media by one of the attendees, but later deleted.

