Michigan governor apologizes for social distancing blunder
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has apologized after apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at a local restaurant. The Detroit Free Press reports Sunday that a photo circulated on social media shows Whitmer with a large group of unmasked people at an East Lansing bar and grill. The photo, which shows Whitmer seated with about a dozen people, was posted on social media by one of the attendees, but later deleted.www.uppermichiganssource.com