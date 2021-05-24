newsbreak-logo
Union County, IN

SUV REPORTED IN WATER OFF QUAKERTOWN RAMP

By Jeff Lane
1017thepoint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dunlapsville, IN)--Union County officials were refusing to give any information Monday morning about an incident at the Quakertown boat ramp on Brookville Lake over the weekend. A dispatcher said Monday morning that she was under strict orders to say nothing, including which agency is handling what was reported as a vehicle going into the water there on Saturday night. One person at the scene reported that an SUV occupied by one person drove down the ramp and into the water. He reported that he and other people nearby tried to rescue the man but that the doors were locked. There is no word on the victim’s identity.

1017thepoint.com
