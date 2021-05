On the mend. Nick Jonas is healing up after reportedly being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Saturday, May 15, for an injury sustained on the set of a new series. According to TMZ, the “Jealous” crooner, 28, returned home the following day. Details of the Jonas Brothers member’s health scare — and the project he was working on — are unknown, but he’s still expected to appear on the live episode of The Voice on Monday, May 17.