Inflation has been trending higher, driven by expansionary monetary policy by central banks, pent-up demand for commodities following the Coivd-19 lockdowns, moves by companies to replenish or build up inventory, and also due to significant supply-side constraints. Now inflation appears to be here to stay, with the 10-Year Breakeven Inflation rate, which captures expected inflation rates over the next ten years standing at around 2.4%, around the highest levels it has been since 2013. [1]