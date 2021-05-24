newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares wary on U.S. inflation, battered bitcoin charts recovery

fidelity.com
 4 days ago

* European stocks inch up 0.1%, S&P futures shade firmer. * Eyes on U.S. inflation, Fed speakers for tapering clues. (Reuters) - Stocks struggled for momentum on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while bitcoin rebounded from its hammering on news of. China's.

eresearch.fidelity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#U S#Global Stock Markets#Global Financial Markets#Global Markets#U S Markets#Global Oil Prices#Asian#S P#Reuters#Ecb#Bank Of Singapore#Msci#Nikkei#Chinese#Belarusian#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed Board#Bofa#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
Denmark
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
Country
Norway
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up 0.6%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed and muddled, await Friday inflation data

* Dow, S&P 500 edge up, Nasdaq slips; small caps outperform. * Industrials lead S&P sector gainers; utilities weakest. * Dollar slips; gold ~flat, crude gains; bitcoin down ~1%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.60%. May 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Critical US PCE data eagerly waited. The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November. Sterling...
Businesswibqam.com

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
BusinessFrankfort Times

Global shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% in early trading to 6,412.44, while Germany's DAX fell 0.3% to 15,400.35. Britain's FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 7,022.75. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% at 4,182.38. Dow futures fell nearly 0.1% to 34,248.0.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Recovery moves battle 1.2200 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low, offered for the second consecutive day. DXY tracks US Treasury yields to defend 90.00, trade news, Fedspeak entertain markets. German data, US Durable Goods Orders and central bankers eyed. EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.2200, picking up bids of late, heading into Thursday’s European session....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares gain as U.S. inflation fears abate; miners jump

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Thursday, with local blue-chip miners and energy stocks leading the gains, as they tracked Wall Street’s higher close overnight after concerns over runaway inflation in the United States subsided. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,103.5 by 0030 GMT. The...
StocksFinancial Times

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

Eurozone stocks have galloped higher this year and a growing chorus of investors is now betting on further gains as the bloc’s slower emergence from the coronavirus pandemic gathers pace. The MSCI EMU index of shares in eurozone companies has jumped almost 13 per cent since the end of last...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set For Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Thursday, even as a cautious undertone may prevail on fears of central bank policy tightening. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the bank is preparing for an "orderly exit" from its record-low interest rate at some point in the face of accelerating inflation and a build-up of dangerous imbalances.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation questions keep stocks in check

* Euro STOXX 600 flat as mining gains offset energy losses. * MSCI ex-Japan reverse early losses, Chinese shares turn positive. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. LONDON/SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD, Yields Rebound, Quarles Ready to Talk Taper?

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), used by traders as a measure of the USD against a basket of currencies of US trade partners, rebounded 0.44% to 90.02 from 89.67 yesterday. Randal Quarles, Fed Vice-Chair for supervision, signalled that the time for the US central bank to think about slowing its pace of bond-buying is coming soon. Earlier this week, several Fed officials sought to downplay the prospects of rising inflation, which put US bond yields and the Dollar under pressure. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year treasury rose to 1.58% (1.56% yesterday). The Euro slid back under 1.22 to 1.2195 after trading to an overnight and 4-month high at 1.2263. A hawkish bent by New Zealand’s Central Bank (RBNZ) sent the Kiwi soaring to 0.73162 (overnight high) before settling at 0.7283 in New York. NZD/USD, referred to by traders as the “Flightless Bird” finished as best performing currency, up 0.9% against the Greenback. The RBNZ signalled that interest rates could rise in the second half of 2022. The Australian Dollar, however, was little changed at 0.7743 from 0.7750 yesterday. Elsewhere the USD/CAD pair rallied to 1.2122 from 1.2065. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.32% to 109.13 (108.75). The Dollar was marginally lower against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped 0.45% to 6.3840 (6.4100), cracking through the psychological 6.40 level. The USD buying interest at the 6.40 level pulled away which led to further selling.