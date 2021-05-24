newsbreak-logo
Track: Suter leads Somers to NCCC title

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axQgU_0a934gp800
Buy Now Olivia Suter enjoying the moment as she signs her commitment letter to Sacred Heart University track, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Somers High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Olivia Suter won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and Rachel St. Germain took the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead Somers to the NCCC girls track championship Saturday at Ellington High.

It was the Spartans’ first NCCC track title since 1991 as they outdistanced second-place Ellington 145 points to 120.

The Ellington boys dominated the boys meet, winning with 169 points.

Anthony Massaro won the 400, was second in the 200, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay team and Braedan Shea swept the long and triple jumps for the Knights, who outdistanced second-place Suffield, 169-68.

Coventry’s Alex Krause won the shot put and discus and finished second in the javelin and Windsor Locks’ Ryan Kittredge took the 1,600 and 3,200.

GIRLS

Team scores: Somers 145, Ellington 120, Canton 97, Rockville, 73; Granby 65, Suffield, 49, Stafford 47, Windsor Locks 30, , Bolton 23, Coventry, 16, East Granby 15, East Windsor 7, HMTCA 3.5, SMSA 2.

4x800 relay: Suffield (Conway, Young, Brydges, Schultz) 10:25.64; Somers (Pitts, Joyal, Campion, Flynn) 10:43.85; Ellington (Mainville, Drury, Goric, Eckels) 10:52.42.

4x100 relay: Ellington (A. Moer, Martin, El. Moser, Schultz) 52.36; Rockville (Tolton, Bajorek, McKayle, Montano) 54.11; Granby (Gnesda, Thrall, Samalus, Wessick), 54.22

100 hurdles: Suter, Somers, 16.53; Larsen, Granby, 16.74, Brayton, Somers, 17.79

100: Martin, Ellington, 12.72; Sutton-Hall, Canton, 12.91; Gallacher, Bolton, 12.98.

1600: St. Germain, Somers, 5:07.78; Caputo, Canton, 5:24.90; Taylor, Windsor Locks, 5:34.33

400: Moser, Ellington, 1:00.62; Salka, Somers, 1:02.57; Schulz, Suffield, 1:03.09.

300 hurdles: Suter, Somers, 47.05; Sutton-Hall, Canton, 48.40; A. Moser, Ellington, 51.62

800: Bajorek, Rockville, 2:23.09; St. Germain, Somers, 2:27.54; Diwinsky, Ellington, 2:28.18.

200: Martin, Ellington, 27.05; Sutton-Hall, Canton, 27.11; Suter, Somers, 27.85.

3200: St. Germain, Somers, 11:23.97; Caputo, Canton, 11:39.86, Pitts, somers, 12:57.54.

4x400 relay: Ellington (Eckels, Drury, A. Moser, E. Moser) 4:25.09; Rockville (Tolton, Durton, Dwire, Bajorek) 4:34.19; Granby (Nigri, Grimaldi, Gravlin, Thrall) 4:40.25.

Long jump: Roy, Granby, 17.075; Devau, Somers, 15-1.25; Sheldon, Suffield, 15-0.

Shot put: Barker, Canton, 34-0.5; Oberg, Windsor Locks, 31-0.75; Dolbier, Stafford, 30-3.5.

Pole vault: Diwinsky, Ellington, 7-0; Guerette, Ellington, 6-0; DeNunzio, Bolton, 6-0.

High jump: Sevigny, Canton, 5-0; Roy, Granby, 5-0, McCullough, Suffield, 4-10.

Discus: Oberg, Windsor Locks, 124-5; Dolbier, Stafford, 104-7; Lau, canton, 98-8.

Javelin: Dolbier, Stafford, 95-4; Hollworth, Rockville, 85-6; Renzoni, 82-10.

Triple jump: Roy, Granby, 34-6.75; Devau, Somers, 31-9.5; Kristoff, Rockville, 31-4

BOYS

Team scores: Ellington 169, Suffield, 68, Coventry 62, Rockville, 59.5; Somers, 59.0; Canton, 54.5; Windsor Locks 52, Granby 50.5; Bolton 34.5; HMTCA 30.0; East Windsor, 28; Stafford, 15, SMSA 11, East Granby 8.

4X800 relay: Bolton (Chakukki, Rose, Fox, Brudz) 8:40.71; Ellington (Elass, Kiesling, Kos, Houghtaling) 8:45.78; Rockville (Fauteux, Woodward, Wilson, LaBrecque) 8:48.63

4x100 relay: HMTCA (Rodney, McPhoy, Butler, Pryce) 45.90; Rockville (Osborne, Green, Asumani, Fauteux) 45.96; Granby (Tanguay, Mowry, Jones, Fett) 46.22.

110 hurdles: Webber, Ellington, 15.91, Wilkie, Ellington, 16.26, Tanguay, Granby, 16.65.

100: Butler, HMTCA, 11.09; Poland, Coventry, 11.41; Asumani, Rockville, 11.48.

1600: Kittridge, Windsor Locks, 4:32.05; Davidson, Suffield, 4:38.63; Davidson, Canton, 4:44.46.

400: Massaro, Ellington, 51.42; Suter, Somers, 52.52, LaBrecque, Rockville, 52.61.

300 hurdles: Poland, Coventry, 40.56; Webber, Ellington, 41.44, Wilkie, Ellington, 43.30

800: Paricharak, HMTCA, 2:03.37, Brudz, Bolton, 2:06.89; Crow, Windsor Locks, 2:08.53.

200: Poland, Coventry, 22.05; Massaro, Ellington, 23.41; Lopez, Windsor Locks, 23.57.

3200: Kittridge, Windsor Locks, 10:19.30, Houghtaling, Ellington, 10:23.30; Davidson, Suffield, 10:36.06.

4x400 relay: Ellington (Webber, Kos, Sivo, Massaro) 3:33.66; Rockville (LaBrecque, Fauteux, Woodward, Green) 3:35.90; Granby (Tanguay, Rathke, Canellas, Fett) 3:39.97.

Long jump: Shea, Ellington, 19-8; MaCleod, Somers, 19-6.25; Cipcic, Suffield, 19-1.5.

Shot put: Krause, Coventry, 46.5.5, Benedetti, Canton, 44-3.25; Canora, E. Windsor, 43-6.

Pole vault: Rottkamp, Canton, 11-0; Suter, Somers, 11-0, Bahler, Ellington, 10-6.

High jump: Jones, Granby, 6-0, Cipcic, Suffield, 5-10; Wilkie, Ellington, 5-10.

Discus: Krause, Coventry, 162-0; Canora, East Windsor, 130-9; Dutkeywch, Ellington, 122-0.

Javelin: McCue, Suffield, 149-0; Krause, Coventry, 143-8; Whelan, 142-5.

Triple jump: Shea, Ellington, 40-10; MaCleod, Somers, 38-9; Wood, Windsor Locks, 38-5.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
