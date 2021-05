A day after falling to Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria side in a 2-0 defeat, Roma is left once again to pick up the pieces after a frustrating loss in which the Giallorossi's old familiar patterns were once again at play. Plagued by individual errors, missed opportunities, and defensive failings, Roma slipped to their third consecutive defeat. Yesterday's loss to Ranieri was Roma's fourth in their last five matches and marked the 10th time they've dropped points in their past 16 matches dating back to the end of February.