A river of boiling lava has reportedly stopped just in time to spare the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A mass evacuation had been ordered after one of the world’s most dangerous and active volcanoes – Mount Nyiragongo – erupted last night. Thousands of frightened residents fled into the dead of night, many physically carrying whatever belongings they could with them, as homes and buildings were destroyed by lava just 10km from Goma. Watch videos below.