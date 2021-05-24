newsbreak-logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Belarus bonds fall amid rising tensions; EM stocks slip

fidelity.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Belarusian bonds fell on Monday amid mounting criticism from Western nations over the forced landing of a flight, while most other emerging market currencies gained against a weaker dollar. In what was described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, a passenger plane was suddenly diverted to. Minsk.

eresearch.fidelity.com
