newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Girls Lacrosse: Bartlett leads East Catholic

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

GIRLS LACROSSE

EAST CATHOLIC 13, WATERTOWN 5. Mallory Bartlett scored six goals and Ava Eklund had four goals and six assists to lead East Catholic (9-5) on Saturday. Maren Riley had nine saves and Bubby Zotta three for East. Watertown is 4-5.

FARMINGTON 10, SW 8. Farmington took a 9-4 lead with 13 minutes to play and held on for a victory Friday. South Windsor (7-3-1) got three goals and an assist from Maliya Haddock. Ciara Styles had nine saves and Catherine Downes five for South Windsor.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
2K+
Followers
433
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Windsor#East Catholic#Watertown#Lead#Watertown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
ohsmagnet.com

OHS Girls Lacrosse defends their title

The Owatonna Girls Lacrosse team has been successful so far this season. The Huskies have a strong record of 7-1; the girls hope to keep this strong record rolling into sections. Due to COVID-19, they were not able to play last year, but the season off the field has not affected their play thus far. They started the season against Mankato, coming out with a 15-5 win. The lacrosse team has high potential and are ready to challenge New Prague and Farmington at the end of the month. The Huskies are gearing up to face those two teams.
Lexington, KYBowling Green Daily News

South Warren boys' lacrosse falls in state semis to Lexington Catholic

The South Warren boy’s lacrosse team dropped a 16-6 decision to host Lexington Catholic in the state semifinals on Thursday night. In their previous meeting this season, Lexington Catholic defeated the Spartans 14-4. “A lot of things were working against us leading into our first game,” South Warren coach Nick...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

CB East Girls Lacrosse honors suicide awareness program LAX for Life during game against CB South

Few people are untouched by the tragedy of suicide, which is the third leading cause of death among teens. Central Bucks Girl’s Lacrosse Varsity Head Coach Maggie Stella knows this, and wanted to do something to remind students struggling with depression that they are not alone in their struggle. So, the fifth grade teacher at Doyle Elementary School brought LAX 4 Life to Central Bucks East Wednesday night.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Girls lacrosse: Chariho dominates Westerly in win

WESTERLY — Westerly High girls lacrosse coach Meg Paisley knew it was going to be difficult for Carly Chretien to keep up her scoring pace (15 goals already this season) against Chariho on Saturday. "I knew Chariho was going to face-guard her," Paisley said. "I would have done the same...
SportsSouthlake Style

Girls Lacrosse Earns Second Place At State

The girls lacrosse team’s season has come to an end. The Lady Dragons earned second place at the state tournament after falling to Hockaday 14-11 in the state championship game. “I am so incredibly proud of how far our team has come this year and how much we've grown together...
Monroe, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Monroe over South Brunswick - Girls lacrosse recap

Audrey Estavillo recorded seven goals and two assists to lead Monroe to a win at home over South Brunswick, 19-14. Caroline Guerin finished with three goals and one assist while Kaley Battoglia and Emily Deworsop scored three goals apiece for Monroe (9-2), which has scored 12 or more goals in a game on eight occasions this season.
West Deptford, NJPosted by
NJ.com

West Deptford over Mainland - Girls lacrosse recap

Antonia Gismondi scored five times as West Deptford defeated Mainland 12-10 in Linwood. Gismondi also contributed six draw controls and scooped four ground balls. Avery Corino recorded a hat trick plus four ground balls, three draw controls, and one forced turnover in the victory. Also tallying a hat trick was...
Palo Alto, CApalyvoice.com

Girls’ lacrosse loses to Gunn in disappointing match

In a demoralizing crosstown battle, the Palo Alto High School varsity girls’ lacrosse team (6-2) fell to the Gunn Titans (4-5), 7-13, Wednesday evening in a home game. With the Vikings going into the game holding first place in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League and having already defeated the Titans earlier this season, the loss on Wednesday and subsequent drop to second place was unanticipated, according to sophomore goalkeeper Kellyn Scheel.
Miamisburg, OHmiamisburgathletics.com

Girls Lacrosse beats Chaminade-Julienne 11 – 3

Miamisburg extended their winning streak to 9 with a 11-3 win. Emma Wyss had 5 goals and Alaina Wells and Madelyn Noll scored two each. The girls had 5 assists on the night with Alaina Wells having 3 assists. Tayler Shoenfelt had 11 saves on the night. Miamisburg finished the...
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Ames, Central Catholic blank Bloomington in girls soccer

Maggie Ames scored two goals to lift Central Catholic High School past Bloomington, 3-0, in a girls soccer match Saturday at Fred Carlton Field. Sammie Shanks had the other goal for the Saints, who moved to 8-2, while goalie Keastin Hadley made eight saves. The Raiders fell to 4-4-1. BASEBALL.
Emmaus, PAAllentown Morning Call

EPC boys lacrosse final: Central Catholic gets revenge on Emmaus

This year’s Central Catholic lacrosse team is so skilled and talented that going through the schedule with a perfect record — regular season and postseason — was a legitimate preseason objective. Emmaus ended that goal with an 8-7 win over Central Catholic in late April. Vikings senior Jack McGorry said,...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Girls lacrosse comes up short in opener

(May 13, 2021) Bailey Lower was hoping to add one more goal to her six-goal performance Monday afternoon. She raced down the field as time was expiring, and whistled a shot past the Barnstable goaltender, but it went just wide of the net. It was the story of the game...
Sportsthesuburbanite.com

Jackson girls lacrosse off to another hot start

JACKSON TWP. A 13-2 start to the season is nothing new for Jackson girls lacrosse. The Polar Bears have been one of the area’s best programs over the past decade, making trips to the state semifinals and finals, racking up gaudy win totals end sending waves of players on to the college level. But after a missed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a nearly two-year hiatus between their most recent season and the current campaign, their strong start this spring is a breath of fresh air.
Stamford, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Leifer leads St. Joseph girls lacrosse past Stamford

Maddigan Leifer had four goals and five assists for St. Joseph when it defeated Stamford 13-10 in an FCIAC girls’ lacrosse game on Saturday. St. Joseph is 9-5. Stamford is 5-9. Izzy Casucci (two assists) and Meghan Hoynes each scored three goals. Hannah Siljamaki (assist) and Autumn Murphy added goals.
Guilford, CTMiddletown Press

Girls lacrosse games to watch for week 5

Guilford at Cheshire, Friday, 6 p.m.: Round two. Guilford owns the top spot in the SCC Div. I standings, with Cheshire a game back. The Grizzlies won the first meeting 17-10 but Cheshire has home field this time. Glastonbury at New Canaan, Saturday, 11 a.m.: Glastonbury makes the tip south...
Homer, NYcortlandstandard.net

Homer girls rout Tully in lacrosse

HOMER — All of the Homer Trojans’ games this season have been decided by double digits, including Thursday’s win, a 20-1 thumping of the Tully Black Knights at Homer High. The Trojans spread the love offensively, with Kloey Roos leading the team with six goals, all in the first half....
Schuylerville, NYLeader-Herald

Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Johnstown loses to Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — Macey Koval finished with six goals and an assist to lead Schuylerville to a 16-3 victory over Johnstown in a Foothills Council girls lacrosse game Monday. Eliza Barton had four goals for the Black Horses, who led 10-1 at halftime on their way to the win. Ella Welsh...