Girls Lacrosse: Bartlett leads East Catholic

GIRLS LACROSSE

EAST CATHOLIC 13, WATERTOWN 5. Mallory Bartlett scored six goals and Ava Eklund had four goals and six assists to lead East Catholic (9-5) on Saturday. Maren Riley had nine saves and Bubby Zotta three for East. Watertown is 4-5.

FARMINGTON 10, SW 8. Farmington took a 9-4 lead with 13 minutes to play and held on for a victory Friday. South Windsor (7-3-1) got three goals and an assist from Maliya Haddock. Ciara Styles had nine saves and Catherine Downes five for South Windsor.