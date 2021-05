(Radio Iowa) – An innocent motorist was killed last (Thursday) night in a high-speed police chase in central Iowa. Des Moines police pulled a van over about 6:45 PM for expired license plates and discovered the woman at the wheel had active warrants for failure to appear in court on theft and marijuana charges. Police say the woman, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Hennings of Des Moines, sped away from the traffic stop, leading police on a chase that went about a mile.