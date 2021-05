Newswise — AMES, Iowa – A new study indicates that insects like honey bees in many cases can do a better job of pollinating soybeans than the plants can do on their own. The findings suggest growing soybeans near pollinator habitat might lead to better yields, said Lisa Schulte Moore, a professor of natural resource ecology and management at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study. Previous research has shown incorporating pollinator habitat into soybean production could lead to a number of environmental benefits, but the new paper shows how pollinator habitat may also improve production as well.