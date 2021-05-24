newsbreak-logo
College Sports

UConn baseball team claims title

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Buy Now Photos from the CCSU at UConn baseball game at the brand new Elliot Ballfield, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, UConn won the game 2-0. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Kyler Fedko hit a three-run homer to lead UConn to a 10-2 baseball victory over Seton Hall Saturday as the Huskies wrapped up the Big East title in their regular-season finale.

UConn (30-16, 13-4) will be the No. 1 seed in the four-team Big East tournament starting Thursday in Mason, Ohio. The Huskies open against No. 4 Xavier at 6 p.m.

Seven UConn hitters had an RBI Saturday and five pitchers held Seton Hall to five hits. Caleb Wurster pitched the final three innings to earn his seventh save as the Huskies completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates, outscoring them, 48-11.

The Huskies have won 25 of their past 31 after starting the season 5-10..

SOFTBALL

ECSU eliminated: Eastern Connecticut left nine runners on base and was eliminated from the NCAA Division III Husson Regional in a 2-1 loss to Tufts on Sunday in Bangor, Maine.

Tufts went on beat host Husson 1-0 to win the regional and advance in the tournament.

Eastern (32-4) bounced back from a 10-9 loss to Brandeis and defeated Husson 9-1 and Endicott 7-4 to stay alive.

Eastern pitcher Carly Stoker suffered her first loss after 17 victories in relief. Tufts took advantage of two errors to score the winning run in the seventh.

Tufts senior Kristin Van Meter, who went to RHAM, shut out Eastern on one hit for the final 3 1/3 innings Sunday, stranding four runners (three in scoring position), striking out five and walking one. tufts is 21-5.

In Saturday’s win over Endicott, Eastern scored seven runs in the first four innings off standout pitcher Maria Hanchuk of South Windsor, who finished the season with a 9-2 record.

Van Meter and Eastern’s Brooke Matyasovsky and Julia SanGiovanni were named to the all-tournament team.

Manchester, CT
