When will 30-year-olds be vaccinated? Next steps of Covid vaccine roll-out – and if you can get the jab now

When members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met, on Wednesday, to weigh the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged twelve to fifteen, they went through something of a public-health catechism. Was the vaccine safe for these children? Yes, judging from clinical trials, with more than two thousand children, and also from the experience of the millions of people sixteen and older who have received the vaccine worldwide. And was the vaccine effective in these children? Yes, in the trial, the children appeared to be almost completely protected from COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration had extended the emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine two days earlier, based on the same data. The committee’s vote—which was unanimous in favor of lowering the eligible age to twelve—was the next step; Rochelle Walensky, the head of the C.D.C., quickly accepted the recommendation, saying in a statement, “This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States.” The statement includes a number that families can text to find an appointment: 438829, or GETVAX.