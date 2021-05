Netflix and Sky have joined forces with Sex Education writer Bisha K Ali to launch a UK screenwriting fellowship for people from under-represented backgrounds. The scheme offers up to six successful applicants the chance to join a year-long program, during which they will receive £22,568 ($32,000) to write a spec script for an original idea, as well take on a placement in a Sky or Netflix writers’ room. “We’ve worked to design a programme that not only tries to remove some of the barriers to entering our industry, but provides the space, time and financial security to help writers develop their craft,” said Anne Mensah, Netflix UK’s VP of original series. You can apply here.