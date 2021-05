SAYRE — Just 24 hours earlier, Sayre’s baseball team had embarked on a journey of a baseball game that would see 25 runs scored. Friday evening, though, no such fireworks were to be had. Sayre managed just three hits and two runs — both scored in the first inning — and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over Wyalusing that ends any question about the Northern Tier League title chase.