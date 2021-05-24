newsbreak-logo
Jake Tapper recommends 6 books about the Rat Pack era

The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
CNN anchor Jake Tapper is the author of two thrillers. His first, 2018's The Hellfire Club, is being adapted into an HBO series. His new sequel, The Devil May Dance, follows Charlie and Margaret Marder as the couple infiltrates Frank Sinatra's circle. Frank: The Voice by James Kaplan (2010). To...

Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Greil Marcus
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Nick Tosches
#Great Books#The Rat Pack#Poetry#Film Characters#Story Time#Nick Of Time#Cnn#The Hellfire Club#Hbo#The Devil May Dance#Rat Pack Hollywood#French#Dirty Business Of Dreams#Mobster Sam Giancana#Mobsters#Main Characters#Menace#Misogyny#Rancho Mirage
