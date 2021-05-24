Jake Tapper recommends 6 books about the Rat Pack era

It was the Academy Awards last Sunday, and not only did I fail to acknowledge them, I wasn't even aware they were taking place; Not only had I not seen any of the nominated pictures, I hadn't even heard of them. I'm a cautious fellow when it comes to cultural ignorance: I remember as a child my father's declining interest in the Oscars, from still being interested in that year's movies to tuning in mainly for the lifetime-achievement awards to total indifference even to the lifetime honorees. Yet, in my case, the complete lack of interest is at least borne out by the data: This was the most unwatched Oscars ever, with about ten million viewers - or about thrice what a certain Canadian guest-host pulls on an average "Tucker Carlson Tonight".