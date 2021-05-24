Jake Tapper recommends 6 books about the Rat Pack era

Bob Merrill was born one hundred years ago - May 17th 1921 - in Atlantic City. He's not exactly a household name - and, if you beg to differ, chances are your household's mixing him up with Robert Merrill, the great Metropolitan Opera baritone who appeared around the same time. Merrill (Bob) chose the diminutive deliberately to avoid confusion with Merrill (Robert), although it's hard to see why anyone would think a fellow who makes his living singing Mozart and Verdi would go home at night and write "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window". Yet, unlike Cole Porter or Bob Dylan or any number of more famous names before or since, Bob Merrill is an era all to himself - between the Golden Age of the standard song and the dawn of rock'n'roll. In a century-and-a-half of pop music, Merrill pretty much has a hammerlock on the first half of the 1950s.