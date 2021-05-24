newsbreak-logo
World

Nepal says Everest climbing continues despite reports of COVID-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU (Reuters) – A Nepali government official said on Monday that many foreign climbers were continuing their attempts to summit Mount Everest despite reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at the base camp of the world’s tallest peak. In April, a Norwegian climber was evacuated from the base camp of the...

Indiaadventureblog.net

China Cancels Everest Climbing Season, Nepal Forges Ahead for Now

To say that it has been a long and challenging year on Mt. Everest would be an understatement. After taking 2020 off due to the global pandemic, Nepal was eager to welcome visitors back to the High Himalaya. But almost from the start things haven’t gone as planned, as quarantine rules went unenforced, foreign climbers arrived in record numbers, and COVID-19 ran rampant in neighboring India.
Public Healthtetongravity.com

​China Cancels Everest Season, Nepal Base Camp in Throes of COVID Outbreak

China has canceled their Everest climbing season, and Nepal's situation around COVID-19 is deteriorating rapidly. | Wikipedia photo. This year’s mountaineering season on Everest seems to be about two separate stories, one of extremely limited access to the Chinese side of the mountain, and one of the typical crowds on the Nepalese side. China has now officially canceled mountaineering access to the north, largely as a precaution against a raging COVID-19 outbreak in the Nepalese base camp. Nepal, with a struggling economy that relies largely on climbing and trekking tourism, opted to issue over 400 climbing permits this year to international climbers. Naturally, the risk of contracting a respiratory disease like COVID-19 compounds at altitude, yet Sherpa and guides were still willing to work on the mountain in order to provide much-needed support their families. While several teams have already summited and are off the mountain, and some commercial guiding companies already opting to pull the plug on their trips, nearly 250 climbers are still waiting in base camp for the next weather window to open up. Two climbers died high on the mountain last week; their deaths were not attributed to COVID-19. Professional climbers Kilian Jornet and David Goettler, looking to link Everest and neighboring Lhotse in one push, are also still on the mountain.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Foreign expedition abandons Everest attempt citing COVID-19 risks

An international expedition abandoned its attempt to scale Mount Everest on Saturday, citing risks posed by an increasing number of COVID-19 cases at the base camp, the organisers said. Some climbers were evacuated from Everest base camp in April after they fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms as Nepal battles a...
Public Health24newshd.tv

China takes Covid-19 controls to Everest with climber ban

China has banned attempts to scale Everest from its side of the world's highest peak, as Beijing takes its unflinching Covid-19 controls to the Roof of the World. The block on climbing was announced over concerns of the risk of Covid-19 infection by climbers starting out in Nepal, where the pandemic is raging.
Public HealthReliefweb.int

Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 01, 18 May 2021

• The ongoing lockdown, officially the prohibitory order, imposed in the Kathmandu valley has been extended by 15 days up to 27 May. Initially imposed for one week since April 29, it was extended until 12 May earlier. However, a meeting of the three chief district officers of the Kathmandu on Tuesday decided to extend it by 15 days, arguing the spread of the coronavirus infection has not been contained yet.
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

With 8,467 new cases, Nepal's Covid-19 tally reaches 439,658

Nepal on Friday reported 8,467 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide infection tally to 439,658. Similarly, 53 people tested positive in a total of 530 antigen tests, according to the Health Ministry. In its regular situation report, the ministry did not mention the death toll...
WorldDerrick

Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last...
Public Healthnagariknetwork.com

New variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal: Health ministry

KATHMANDU, May 18: One more new variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Nepal. According to the result of gene sequencing of samples collected from the patients of 35 districts across the country, a B.1.617.2 variant was detected in 97 percent samples while the B.1.617.1 variant was reported from other three percent samples, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The sequencing was carried out at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in India, a WHO-recognized center of excellence in genomic sequencing.
WorldUS News and World Report

Record-Breaking Sherpa Says Mountain Goddess Warned Him From 26th Everest Ascent

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A Nepali Sherpa, who has climbed Mount Everest a record 25 times, said on Tuesday he had a dream in which a "mountain goddess" warned him from making another ascent this month. Kami Rita Sherpa, 51, scaled the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain via the traditional southeast ridge route...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Health Systems Strained To The Limit As COVID-19 Surges In Nepal

Doctors and nurses are struggling to treat patients gasping for breath in Nepal, where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased sharply in the past two weeks. UNICEF is on the ground, working with partners to support strained health systems and deliver critical lifesaving supplies. Doctors and nurses are struggling to...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

More Than 100 Hikers at Mount Everest Base Camp Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Guide Says

At least 100 people at the Mount Everest base camp have tested positive for Covid-19, a climbing guide told Huff Post. Lukas Furtenbach, an outfitter who paused expeditions out of fear of the virus, said that one of his international guides and six Nepali sherpa guides have tested postive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” he told the Associated Press. “We have at least 100 people minimum positive for COVID in base camp, and then the numbers might be something like 150 or 200.” Furtenbach added that people appeared to be visibly sick and that he was able to hear hikers coughing in their tents. The number of coronavirus-infected hikers is outstanding considering that the Nepalese government has issued only 408 hiking permits to Everest this season, and that there are only a couple hundred climbing guides stationed at the base camp.
Worlddallassun.com

Nepal urges US for 'priority' on Covid-19 vaccines

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 25 (ANI): Nepal has urged United States to "accord due priority" to it on vaccines that the US plans to distribute among developing countries. In a telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali conveyed gratitude on behalf of the country for the generous COVID-related cooperation by the US, which helped scale up the Nepal's capacity to address the pandemic, reported The Himalayan Times.
Public HealthHuman Rights Watch

Nepal: Covid-19 Pandemic Fueling Child Labor

The unprecedented economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is pushing children into exploitative and dangerous child labor. Many children feel they have no choice but to work to help their families survive, but a rise in child labor is not an inevitable consequence of the pandemic. The Nepali government and...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Behind Nepal's alarming COVID-19 surge

While India's second wave has alarmed the world, the situation is equally dire across the border in Nepal, which has now surpassed India's per capita death rate. The big picture: A number of geopolitical, cultural and medical factors have created the perfect pandemic storm in the landlocked Asian nation. What's...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Is Nepal next? India’s COVID-19 crisis spreads to its neighbor

In recent weeks, coronavirus outbreaks in India have surged, devastating the country. The strain of the outbreaks has spilled over onto India’s neighbors, particularly Nepal, the Himalayan country of 31 million people. This week, Nepal recorded a 40% positivity rate. Hospitals there have begun running out of all supplies, including...
