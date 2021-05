Dan Hughes will look back on Thursday’s game at Minnesota and fondly remember the Storm’s 90-78 improbable win after trailing by 19 points in the first half. “The games when the ball goes though the basket and you’re efficient, everybody like those games,” Hughes said. “But a coach likes myself loves a game like this one where we had to really battle. We had to really battle to find a rhythm to play to. And when you do that, it’s an example that we can point to for the rest of the season.”