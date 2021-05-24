newsbreak-logo
Factbox-Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns.

Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way.

The following are countries that are weighing, or have decided to adopt, such a solution:

CANADA

* Officials said in May that people who were inoculated with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot may be offered a second dose of another vaccine, a move based on supply concerns as well as the rise in incidence of rare blood clots linked to first doses produced by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker.

CHINA

* Chinese researchers in April were testing the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, according to clinical trial registration data.

* China’s top disease control official said on April 12 the country was “formally considering” mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses developed with different technologies to boost their efficacy.

FINLAND

* Finland’s Institute of Health and Welfare said on April 14 that recipients of a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine who are aged under 65 may get a different shot for their second dose, as authorities warned about delays to the country’s rollout.

FRANCE

* France’s top health advisory body Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) recommended in April that people under 55 injected with a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a second dose with a so-called messenger RNA vaccine, although dose-mixing has not yet been evaluated in trials.

NORWAY

* Norway said on April 23 it would offer those who have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine an injection with an mRNA vaccine as their second dose.

SOUTH KOREA

* South Korea said on May 20 it would run a mix-and-match trial of COVID-19 vaccines, mixing AstraZeneca doses with those developed by Pfizer and other drugmakers.

SPAIN

* Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on May 19 the country would allow people under 60 years old, who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, to receive a second dose of either the AstraZeneca shot or Pfizer’s vaccine.

* A study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, run by Spain’s state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found that giving a dose of Pfizer’s shot to people who have already received a first shot of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is safe and highly effective, preliminary results showed on May 18.

SWEDEN

* Sweden’s health agency said on April 20 that people under 65 years of age, who have had one shot of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, would be given a different vaccine for their second dose.

UNITED KINGDOM

* Britain said in January it would allow people to be given a different vaccine for a second dose on extremely rare occasions, for example if the first vaccine was out of stock.

* The first findings of an Oxford University-led study released on May 12 found that people who received Pfizer's vaccine followed by a dose of AstraZeneca's, or vice versa, were more likely to report mild or moderate common post-vaccination symptoms than if they received two of the same type. bit.ly/3fraZz9

* Novavax said on May 21 it would take part in a mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine trial to test the use of an additional vaccine dose from a different producer as a booster. The trial will start in June in the United Kingdom

UNITED STATES

* In January, CNBC reported the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had updated its guidance, allowing a mix of Pfizer/BioNTech’s and Moderna’s shots with a gap of at least 28 days between the two inoculations, and only for “exceptional situations”.

Related
HealthNarcity

Canada Is Looking At A 'Mix & Match' Of Vaccines For Second Doses This Summer

Dr. Theresa Tam said mixing COVID-19 vaccines in Canada for the first and second doses is a "possibility" and could start happening in this country by the summer. Speaking with CTV News on May 12, she said mixing "will be really helpful, because then it makes subsequent doses easier to administer and predict, given the supply."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Norway advised to exclude AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from rollout

A panel of experts has advised the Norweigan government not to use Covid-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca in its inoculation programme.Ministers earlier this year suspended use of the AstraZeneca injection amid fears over extremely rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.In an announcement on Monday, the panel said neither jab should be used after a number of cases of blood clots in people who had been inoculated.Norway's Institute of Public Health (FHI) also on Monday advised the government against using the Johnson & Johnson shot in its programme, citing similar evidence.The FHI previously recommended against including...
Public Healthnewtelegraphng.com

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines might raise odds for reactions

Mixing the various COVID-19 vaccines — for example, getting a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but having your second dose be the AstraZeneca shot — seems to increase the risk of side effects, a new study from Britain has suggested. The report was published in the journal ‘The Lancet’. Preliminary data from a study of 850 United Kingdom (UK) patients aged 50 and older that compared mixed dosing schedules of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines found an increase in the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms in people receiving mixed doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in the United States (U.S.). The adverse reactions didn’t last long and there were no other safety concerns, the researchers stressed. In areas where the supply of one vaccine is limited, experts have wondered if the “mix-nmatch” approach might work.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Preliminary data suggests mixing COVID-19 vaccine increases reactogenicity

Researchers running the University of Oxford-led Com-COV study—launched earlier this year to investigate alternating doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine—have today reported preliminary data revealing more frequent mild to moderate reactions in mixed schedules compared to standard schedules. Writing in a peer-reviewed Research Letter published in the...
Public Healthleedaily.com

Moderna To Deliver 25 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Australia

As Corona Virus is spreading all over the world. So, everyone must take care of themselves by wearing a mask and using sanitizers. But now the situation is not under control; all countries will need something extra to save people from the COVID-19 epidemic. Vaccine doses are built to protect...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

Delayed second Pfizer COVID-19 shot produces more antibodies – study

LONDON (Reuters) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine generates antibody responses three-and-a-half times larger in older people when a second dose is delayed to 12 weeks after the first, a British study said. The study released on Friday is the first to directly compare immune responses of the Pfizer shot from the...
Energy IndustryCNBC

Oil mixed in tight range, Asia's COVID-19 restrictions weigh on sentiment

Brent crude oil futures were up 3 cents at $68.74 a barrel as of 0511 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $65.45. Oil prices were mixed in a tight range on Monday after the recovery of a major U.S. pipeline network eased concerns over supply, though fresh restrictions in Asia amid surging COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Another Covid jab in Britain's arsenal: Trial finds GSK's Sanofi vaccine produces strong immune response as scientists eye winter rollout

Britain could have another Covid vaccine in its arsenal by the end of the year after GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi's jab produced promising results today. The British-French vaccine was found to trigger a 'strong' immune response against the virus, according to phase two trial results. All 700 volunteers given the experimental...
Public HealthStars and Stripes

Q&A: Experts tackle lingering coronavirus vaccine fears

When the coronavirus vaccines first started rolling out in December, LisaRose Blanchette had doubts. To her, it felt like the shots, particularly the messenger RNA vaccines, had been "rushed through production," and she didn't trust that they would be safe or effective. "At the time, I was feeling very insecure...
Medical & BiotechHealthline

Comparing the AstraZeneca (British) and Sinovac (Chinese) COVID-19 Vaccines

The number of vaccines being used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, with several international candidates that could soon enter the U.S. market. The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have teamed up in the United Kingdom to produce a recombinant vaccine made from a modified chimpanzee adenovirus. Another candidate is from China’s Sinovac Biotech. The Sinovac vaccine uses more traditional vaccine technology, relying on inactivated virus particles to produce an immune response.