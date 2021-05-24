The myth of bipartisanship

1. EU bars Belarus flights, vows sanctions over forced landing. The European Union on Monday barred European airlines from flying over Belarus and initiated the process of banning Belarusian planes from European airspace. The EU, echoed by President Biden, also demanded that Belarus release dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained after Belarus forced down the Ryanair flight he was taking from Greece to Lithuania. EU leaders referred to the incident as a state "hijacking," and expressed outrage. "It's madness!" said Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel as the trading bloc's leaders met for a summit in Brussels. "It's like something out of a very bad movie." Even before the incident, the EU had imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and some of his associates. EU leaders vowed to expand the sanctions by adding "additional listings of persons and entities as soon as possible." [The New York Times]