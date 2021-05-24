newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The myth of bipartisanship

By Joel Mathis
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In what might be the least shocking news of 2021, it's starting to look as though a bipartisan congressional deal on an infrastructure bill might not actually come to fruition. Oh, negotiations on the issue are still officially underway — President Biden last week trimmed his proposal's price tag from...

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisanship#Democrats#Republicans#Politicians#Budget Reconciliation#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#Abc#Senate#Cbs#Bipartisan Credibility#Bipartisan Governance#Bipartisan Deals#Republican Voters#American Politics#Gop Officials#Republican Votes#Sen Bernie Sanders#Democratic Presidencies#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Joe Manchin slams Republicans opposed to Jan. 6 commission: 'No excuse'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling out Republicans, especially Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), opposed to creating a Capitol riot commission. The senator in a new statement on Thursday criticized Republicans who have come out against a bill to create a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The GOP is on track to block the legislation, and the only three Republicans who have said they support advancing it are Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), CNN reports. Democrats would need 10 Republicans on board.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Democrats are falling for Republicans' fake negotiations again

President Biden's infrastructure package is bogged down in fake negotiations with Republicans. After weeks of haggling with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) and five other GOP senators, the talks are reportedly on the verge of collapse. But if you were worried about something getting passed, fear not! Another group of GOP senators are reportedly preparing another fake deal to take its place and waste more time.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

How Democrats can avoid the 'soft on crime' trap

The White House is getting nervous about the spike in violent crime in America's cities. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday announced a "new effort" to reduce the violence, but it mostly amounts to a vague declaration of principles and a directive to U.S. attorneys to update their existing safe neighborhoods plans. Still, it's clear the administration wants to be seen doing something.
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Does either party actually believe democracy is dying?

If you sincerely believed the Constitution was being demolished by domestic enemies in an unprecedented way, if you really thought representative government was slipping from your nation's grasp, if you were actually convinced a partisan cabal was destroying democracy, wouldn't protecting it be your political priority? Republicans and Democrats alike have spent the better part of a year describing our circumstances in exactly such dire terms, but they seem strangely unconcerned with pursuing a remedy.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The Jan. 6 insurrection never stopped

"The best lack all conviction, while the worst / Are full of passionate intensity." — W. B. Yeats. The Capitol putsch on Jan. 6 was the most serious attack on American democracy since 1861. An armed mob stormed the seat of the national legislature, with the backing of sitting President Donald Trump, and attempted to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden — the dictionary definition of an autogolpe. Members of Congress and Vice President Pence narrowly escaped with their lives.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

GOP readies $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer, but most of it apparently comes from COVID-19 funds

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) seems to be the only person in Washington who's optimistic about the prospects for an infrastructure deal. President Biden has offered to lower his American Jobs Plan's proposed price tag to $1.7 trillion, from $2.3 trillion, while Senate Republicans have raised their counteroffer to about $800 billion, from $568 billion, though that's mostly from extending the life of the proposal to eight years, from five.
EconomyPosted by
The Week

MyPillow's Mike Lindell reportedly thrown out of GOP governors event

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly shown the door at a GOP event where he planned to confront two governors with his false election claims. The Republican Governors Association "threw out" Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, on Tuesday when he came to its spring conference in Tennessee, Politico reported. The MyPillow boss told the outlet he flew in to Nashville to attend the conference, only for an event coordinator to tell him he wasn't allowed into any official RGA events almost immediately after he showed up to collect his credentials. He now plans to leave Nashville early on his private plane, he said.
ProtestsPosted by
The Week

Beware the Capitol riot overreach

"I would like to see January 6th burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11 because it was that scale of a shock to the system," George Will, the dean of Washington conservative columnists, said on ABC's This Week. His comment encapsulates the case for the commission congressional Democrats (and some Republicans) would like to create to investigate the Capitol riot, which is often compared to the commission that probed the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Manchin remains optimistic about Senate infrastructure deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), the upper chamber's king of the swing vote, remains optimistic about striking a bipartisan infrastructure agreement. He just isn't sure why everyone is in such a rush, dismissing the unofficial Memorial Day negotiation deadline, Politico reports. "This is the long game, it's not a short game,"...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Week

Brad Raffensperger's endorsement of a Georgia ballot inspection highlights GOP's election integrity conundrum

Despite his continuous dismissals of former President Donald Trump's false allegations of widespread voter fraud, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) says he supports a new judge-approved inspection of all absentee ballots in Fulton County, despite multiple recounts and audits having already taken place. Those viewpoints may seem contradictory, but Raffensperger told The New York Times he's certain the inspection will reaffirm November's results. Allowing it, he argued, will increase transparency, "restore confidence" in the voting process, and "hopefully put this to bed."
MinoritiesPosted by
The Week

Karine Jean-Pierre becomes the second Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre just made history. But she's not here to focus on that. On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman in thirty years (and only the second ever) to conduct a briefing behind the hallowed White House press podium, reports Politico. She's also the first openly gay spokeswoman to do so. When asked about her landmark appearance, Jean-Pierre replied, "I appreciate the historic nature ... but I believe that being behind this podium ... is not about one person. It's about what we do on behalf of the American people."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Biden quickly pivots from Jan. 6 commission to ice cream

President Biden likes to keep his politics and his ice cream separate. During a stop at Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, Biden responded to a question regarding the fate of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission ... then quickly and seamlessly pivoted back to the fate of his waffle cone.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

10 things you need to know today: May 25, 2021

1. EU bars Belarus flights, vows sanctions over forced landing. The European Union on Monday barred European airlines from flying over Belarus and initiated the process of banning Belarusian planes from European airspace. The EU, echoed by President Biden, also demanded that Belarus release dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained after Belarus forced down the Ryanair flight he was taking from Greece to Lithuania. EU leaders referred to the incident as a state "hijacking," and expressed outrage. "It's madness!" said Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel as the trading bloc's leaders met for a summit in Brussels. "It's like something out of a very bad movie." Even before the incident, the EU had imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and some of his associates. EU leaders vowed to expand the sanctions by adding "additional listings of persons and entities as soon as possible." [The New York Times]