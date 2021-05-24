newsbreak-logo
Troy, PA

Mt. Pisgah State Park announces pool hours for season

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 3 days ago

TROY – The Mt. Pisgah State Park swimming pool complex will be open on a limited basis beginning Saturday, May 29. The pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31. It will also be open the weekends of June 5-6 and June 12-13. Mt. Pisgah State Park swimming pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19.

www.morning-times.com
