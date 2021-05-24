newsbreak-logo
Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Speaks Out about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is sharing his opinion about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent exit out of the royal family and their willingness to share their grievances with the public.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been very open about their struggles and issues with the British royal family, but extended family members are now lashing back with their own opinions.

Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, sat down with 60 minutes to share his perspective on how the Sussexes have dealt with their problems, and his opinion is not a positive one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIFWv_0a932Vzb00

VERY DISAPPOINTED

Goldsmith expressed his disappointment over Prince Harry and Markle's willingness to air the royal family's dirty laundry in public. Middleton's uncle shared that Prince Harry and his wife are 'muppets' saying:

"I'm just very disappointed with them, it's just not the way the world works."

Goldsmith also shared that he was unhappy with how the royal couple agreed to sit down with Oprah Winfrey and openly share about the private matters of the monarchy.

Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry 'unhinged' as he points blame at Oprah for 'enabling' him

— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 22, 2021

FAVORITE ROYAL

While Goldsmith didn't share two many kind words about his niece's in-laws, he couldn't share enough good things about Middleton, who is evidently his favorite member of the royal family.

Prince Harry reported that he woke up to Markle sobbing next to him in the middle of the night.

The proud uncle stated that Markle and Prince Harry's distasteful exit out of the family might have been a positive thing for Middleton because it placed her in an even better light when compared to her other sister-in-law.

Oprah And Prince Harry On Mental Health, Therapy And Their New TV Series

— NPR Health News (@NPRHealth) May 21, 2021

UNBELIEVABLE CLAIMS

It seems as though Piers Morgan isn't the only famous Briton who doesn't believe the claims that Markle made during her sitdown with Oprah as Goldsmith also revealed that he called a few things she mentioned into question.

Goldsmith defended his niece, saying that Markle's claim that Middleton made her cry before her wedding was unbelievable at best. The uncle said:

"There were a lot of things in that interview I didn't believe. Kate would always be the peacemaker in those situations."

Prince Harry has said he drank heavily, took drugs and had panic attacks while struggling to cope with the pressures of royal life during his late 20s and early 30s.

— CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2021

CRYING ROYAL

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex clearly didn't receive the unwavering support from the royal family that they hoped they would, which added to the emotional burden that they were carrying.

During an episode of the docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry opened up about the toll that the media's various smear campaigns took on his wife.

Prince Harry said that Meghan Markle was the victim of a coordinated smear campaign by the royal family and the UK media.

— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 21, 2021

Prince Harry reported that he woke up to Markle sobbing next to him in the middle of the night, trying not to wake him up with her emotional outpouring.

The Duke of Sussex shared that their decision to have a televised conversation with Oprah was not about drawing extra attention but attempting to be more relatable to the general public, regardless of their privilege.

