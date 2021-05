Elmira, NY (WENY) -- A Chemung County man is looking to honor those service members and their families who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Jim Hackett is looking to build a Gold Star monument right in Elmira, right on West Center Street. The plot that was chosen sits right on W. Center St., out front in Pulaski Park. Now that the plot has been chosen, for Hackett, now comes the hard part which includes raising money for the monument. But Hackett is taking on that challenge in hopes of having the monument built optimistically by the fall of 2021 and hopefully by the spring of 2022.