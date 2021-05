The Philadelphia Fed finds historic price surges. The Federal Reserve is still printing money and holding short-term interest rates near zero, and today brings yet another signal that too little money is not the problem in the U.S. economy. This new report suggesting that the time for emergency monetary policy is over comes from within the Federal Reserve system itself. The latest manufacturing survey from the Philadelphia Fed finds that companies in its region are seeing the same thing that consumers are seeing all over the country: rising prices. The Philadelphia Fed reports: