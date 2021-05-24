Wild Look To Avoid Elimination Tonight

Are we having fun yet? There’s something about a bullpen-influenced loss that makes it feel more frustrating than other kinds of losses. The Orioles scored seven runs last night, with Trey Mancini driving in five of them by himself, and this was in support of John Means. That should have been plenty enough! Then, it wasn’t enough, with the Means outing turning tough later on. Six runs scored after he left the game as well. So the O’s lost, 9-7. Check out Alex’s recap of the game for the not-so-lovely totals.