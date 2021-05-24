Wild Look To Avoid Elimination Tonight
(Las Vegas, NV) -- It's win or go home for the Minnesota Wild tonight. Minnesota will visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game Five of the first round. The Wild trail the series 3-1 and would be eliminated with a loss. Minnesota dropped both home games to Vegas to fall into the deficit. The Wild fell 4-0 on Saturday in Game Four. In the loss, the Wild had a four-minute power play at one point that resulted in a shorthanded goal for Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.www.willmarradio.com