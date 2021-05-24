newsbreak-logo
Athens, PA

Library News

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 3 days ago

We will be closed the 29th and the 31st to celebrate Memorial Day. Spalding Memorial Library is open for browsing! 10 people per every 30 minutes. The computers will not be available for use. We ask that you wear a mask when you enter the library. The CDC recommends masks that fit properly. It should fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face and masks made with tightly woven fabric. We request all patrons wear a CDC recommended face mask. We have disposable masks available for those who do not have them. The CDC does not recommend using face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks.

