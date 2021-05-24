Library News

East Morgan County Library will be closed on both Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. As former President Barack Obama so truthfully spoke, “Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay, but we can honor their sacrifice.” May we never forget the sacrifices made on our behalf or take for granted the freedoms we enjoy in our country, or even fail to live our lives in such a way that honors those who laid down theirs for our sakes. In the poignant words of another former President, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.” Do you know who expressed that statement?