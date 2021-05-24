newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

What If A Rocket Landed On Your House? The Problem With Space Junk

Posted by 
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 8, 2021, a piece of space junk from a Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled back to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives. A year ago, in May 2020, another Chinese rocket met the same fate when it plummeted out of control into the waters off the West African coast. No one knew when or where either of these pieces of space junk were going to hit, so it was a relief when neither crashed on land or injured anyone.

www.civilbeat.org
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Junk#Outer Space#Space Environment#Space Station#Rocket#Space Flight#Orbiting Objects#Chinese#West African#The United Nations#Canadian American#Canadians#Soviets#Skylab#Cosmos#Falling Space Debris#Space Pollution#Space Operations#Space Law#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

NASA’s VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA’s ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency’s first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Move Over Artemis Accords! Behold the Lunar Governance Report and EAGLE Manifesto!

In July 1999, the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) was created with the purpose of representing the “Space Generation” to the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). For this non-governmental organization and professional network, this would consist of bringing the “views of students and young space professionals to the United Nations (UN), space industry and other organizations”.
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

SpaceX To Carry 128 Glow-In-The-Dark Baby Squid To Space

SpaceX will launch 5,000 tardigrades and 128 baby squid to outer space on June 23. The animals will be involved in experiments on the International Space Space Station. The study on tardigrades could help scientists learn more about the stressors humans face in space. Water bears and squid are set...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
dot.LA

Could a New FCC Challenge Stop SpaceX's Starlink Launches?

A small California satellite launch company is trying to halt SpaceX's ambitious Starlink internet project, arguing that the rocket company is launching the satellites without a clear understanding of their environmental impacts and without a plan to prevent more trash from cluttering Earth's orbit. Earlier this week Viasat, a direct...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX Starlink: how it could kickstart an 'uncontrolled experiment'

SpaceX has launched the latest batch of Starlink satellites — but researchers are warning about an all-new threat from these mega-constellations, potentially kickstarting an “uncontrolled” science experiment with the Earth’s atmosphere. On Wednesday at 2:59 p.m. Eastern time, the firm launched 60 satellites for Space Launch Complex 40 at the...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Life in 2050: A Glimpse at Space in the Future - Part I

Welcome back to our "Life in 2050" series. Our previous installments explored how the world of warfare, economics, and life at home could drastically change by mid-century. For our fourth installment, we will be taking a look at what will be happening beyond Earth. This will include everything from Earth orbit to the very edge of the solar system... and beyond.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA Mars Ingenuity helicopter survives 'in-flight anomaly'

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. The story of NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on Mars has been one of triumph, and now one of perseverance. After five successful flights, Ingenuity encountered an "in-flight anomaly" during its sixth flight attempt on May 22. The helicopter landed safely despite the problem.
AstronomyCNN

This is what it's like to walk in space

(CNN) — When astronauts venture outside of the International Space Station to go on spacewalks, the most important thing they have to do is focus. This may sound simple, but imagine trying to focus on a memorized set of tasks while stepping out of an airlock and wearing a 300-pound spacesuit -- with the glow of planet Earth and the sun and the dark void of the universe all around you. A tether connects you to the space station, and the absence of gravity keeps you from falling.
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Could hazardous space weather threaten NASA’s Artemis program?

NASA’s Artemis program currently aims to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024. However, a NASA report released in September 2020 outlining this goal also states that 2024 “is the most ambitious date possible.”. Ambition is admirable, but reality sometimes steps in. Delays are common (and likely) for many...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 May, 2021 - Botany Research

Botany and human research were the main research themes aboard the International Space Station today. Meanwhile, the Expedition 65 crew is also staying focused on spacewalk preparations and orbital lab maintenance. Space agriculture is key to sustaining human spaceflight as NASA and its international partners plan future missions to the...
AstronomyPosted by
Popular Science

These astronauts are preparing for life on Mars by living in Hawaiian lava tubes

Somewhere along Mauna Loa in Hawaiʻi, there is what looks like an oversized golf ball housing the HI-SEAS facility. The dome sports six small rooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, a research lab, and relaxation area. It’s surrounded by solar panels on the ground outside and is attached to a shipping container for storage. All of this fits in a neat 1,200 square feet, just over a quarter of the size of a regulation basketball court. And within this dome, groups of six people live and train together for weeks or even months at a time—disconnected from the world outside the dome, they’re preparing to one day live on the Moon and Mars. From the volcanic surfaces of Hawaiʻi to the arid deserts of the Atacama, humans are finding clever ways to prepare for life beyond our blue dot.
Aerospace & DefenseMIT Technology Review

Startup Phantom Space wants to be the Henry Ford of rockets

Jim Cantrell calls himself “one of the intellectual fathers of the small-launch business.” It’s hard to disagree. When Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, Cantrell became its first vice president of business development. His expertise was critical to the development of the company’s first rocket, the Falcon 1. Cantrell later...