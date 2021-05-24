newsbreak-logo
Was A Killer Whale Spotted Near Pass-A-Grille?

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings that we see in the water off the west coast of Florida: Dolphins – Yes, Stingrays – Yes, Sharks – Yes, Killer Whales – No, Really? FOX13 Meteorologist, Paul Dellegatto, posted a photo and video of what looks like a killer whale off the coast of Pass-A-Grille in St. Pete Beach. Paul Dellegatto wrote on his Twitter, “Marine biologist I chatted with tonight said that as far as she knows, no one has ever photographed a killer whale from our west coast.”

