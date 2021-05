A number of municipalities (mainly cities) in states like California, Washington, and Massachusetts have passed local ordinances banning the use of natural gas in new or refurbished construction. That is, they’ve become energy bigots, institutionalizing discrimination against forms of energy they irrationally hate. Prejudice and discrimination (hatred) are always ugly, whatever form they take, whether against other humans or against energy sources. Some states have passed new laws to prohibit local municipalities from engaging in energy discrimination and natural gas bans. Pennsylvania is the latest to consider such protection.