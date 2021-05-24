newsbreak-logo
Attack on Titan Manga Breaks World Record for Largest Comic Book Published

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Kodansha has announced that the “Titan-Sized” Attack on Titan Manga has officially broken the Guinness World Record for “largest comic book published.” Originally published in March, the 3-foot tall manga sold out just two minutes after pre-orders opened. Attack on Titan Editor Shintaro Kawakubo also commented alongside the announcement. [Thanks, Game Watch!]

www.siliconera.com
