The Who honored with coins by The Royal Mint

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Who are being honored with commemorative coins by The Royal Mint. The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers follow in the footsteps of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie who have been recognized with the official monetary honor as part of the UK coinmakers' ‘Music Legends’ series. Frontman Roger Daltrey gave...

