TV Series

'Mare of Easttown' creator brought his Delco-flavored love of basketball to the popular HBO series

By FRANK FITZPATRICK
Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — It's a premise that worked spectacularly well for at least one other writer from Keystone State: An ex-basketball hero from a dreary Pennsylvania town looks for redemption amid the rubble of a troubled adulthood. Harry "Rabbit" Angstrom got rich and fat in four acclaimed John Updike novels, but...

News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
CelebritiesSlate

How Good at Basketball Is Kate Winslet, Really?

In the first episode of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, we see Kate Winslet, playing Mare, stride onto the basketball court at her old high school, where she was once a star. “Miss Lady Hawk herself,” the announcer proclaims, “Mare Sheehan!” Along with her teammates, Mare won a Pennsylvania state championship 25 years before, and Mare, it seems, hit the big shot.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kate Winslet gushes about Wawa: It 'felt like a mythical place'

Kate Winslet’s thoughts on Wawa are the opinions we never knew we needed. During her appearance during Wednesday’s episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope,” Winslet revealed that she fully embraced Pennsylvanian culture for her role in “Mare of Easttown.” In the HBO limited series and murder mystery hit, she plays police sergeant Mare Sheehan for her first television role in 10 years.
RestaurantsVulture

Here’s What Every Mare of Easttown Character Would Order at Wawa

Whether HBO’s Mare of Easttown, a show that depicts the people of the Philadelphia suburbs as quasi-incestuous cranks incapable of correctly pronouncing the letter “o,” has been good for them is a subject of some debate. (See: the comments on any Facebook post about “Murdur Durdur.”) But it has undoubtedly been good for their sandwiches. The show’s many references to Wawa, a quick-service chain beloved both for its hoagies and its status as a regional signifier, have put the humble store in the national spotlight. Star Kate Winslet has spent so much of her promo tour extolling its virtues that it’s tempting to wonder whether Wawa has been paying her under the table, either in cash or in Tastykakes.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
NJ.com

Kate Winslet enchanted by ‘mythical’ Wawa during ‘Mare of Easttown’

Every night in her dreams, she’d see it — she’d feel it. Even Kate Winslet was not immune to the charms of Wawa. The Oscar-winning British actor had heard much about the “mythical” convenience store in the course of working on the HBO series “Mare of Easttown,” which is set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania (despite the real Easttown being in Chester County) and filmed in several local towns.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What makes Mare of Easttown work is how different it is from HBO’s glamorous, prestige murder story offerings of late

The Kate Winslet-led HBO drama is a stark contrast to David E. Kelley's Big Little Lies and The Undoing. "Nicole Kidman starred in both. But the shows also had more in common that just Kidman," says Alex Abad-Santos. "They were both about the glamorous lives of very beautiful, very rich women beleaguered by sociopaths, awful marriages, and homicide. Their privileged lives complete with plush homes, beautiful coats, and perfect handbags were part of the shows’ appeal; the women’s well-appointed kitchens, gorgeous fashion, and lives full of surreal opulence matched their degree of emotional terror and turmoil. Mare has plenty of terror and turmoil; not so much of the rest...Mare of Easttown wraps itself around its title character’s complexities and struggles, and shows how this case eats away at the thin walls that separate Mare’s personal self from the public and professional selves she presents to the world. Winslet is mesmerizing as she allows us to see the ugliness Mare is capable of and how obsessive, perhaps even abusive, she can be when she’s threatened."
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Watch: Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo. Sure, that's what her new-in-town partner asked Mare (Kate Winslet) in episode three of Mare of Easttown, but it easily could've been asked by viewers from the very beginning of the gripping series. Created by Brad Ingelsby, HBO's latest buzzy...
TV SeriesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' transcends its crime TV formula

The detective-show bingo card fills up pretty quickly with “Mare of Easttown,” HBO’s big prestige miniseries of the moment. We have a young woman, murdered. The setting is a tight-knit working-class community where everyone seems to be hiding something. The production design conveys a general sense of autumnal gloom and economic distress. Plot twists cast doubt on characters we come to trust.
Delaware County, PAMain Line Media News

Actress Kate Winslet takes Delco international and enjoys 'hanging out' in Wawa

Actress Kate Winslet's new HBO show "Mare of Eastown" has put the world's spotlight on Delaware County and the region. Winslet, who burst onto the scene as the star of "Titanic," talked to the Los Angeles Times podcast "The Envelope" about getting into the part of Mare, learning to film during a pandemic, reading the Delaware County Daily Times to get the feel for the region and visiting the "mythical" place known as Wawa.
BasketballPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown begs the question: Can Kate Winslet play basketball?

On the HBO drama, Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a state champion high school basketball star. "We’ve seen Winslet, as Mare, talk a little about her high school career, but have never seen her play," says Dan Kois. "Which leads to the inevitable questions: Can Kate Winslet play basketball? What kind of player is she? How’s her handle? Does this seven-time Oscar nominee shoot the 3 or body in the paint? Is she more of a scorer or a pass-first point guard? I had to know, so I emailed her publicist, asking all of the above questions, and her publicist’s assistant wrote back, very quickly, to say, 'Kate is not able to participate, but thank you for thinking of her for this.' So if I couldn’t get it from the star herself, I’d need to do some investigating. Luckily, I’ve seen many of the 42 movies Kate Winslet’s appeared in, and a legion of fans have done a lot of work compiling YouTube clips of some of her greatest moments. So we’re able to get a pretty good idea of what she brings to the court. Let’s break down her recruiting profile."
TV SeriesNew University Newspaper

HBO Max Releases Crime Drama ‘Mare of Easttown’

While the premise of a detective trying to solve a murder during personal crises may seem cliché, the HBO Max miniseries “Mare of Easttown,” released on April 18, manages to captivate its audience with new twists and refreshing performances. Director Craig Zobel’s direction in “Mare of Easttown” is different from...
TV SeriesCollider

'Mare of Easttown': Angourie Rice on Having Kate Winslet's Support, Guessing the Killer, and the Secrecy of 'Spider-Man'

From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which is starting to bleed into her career in a way that will lead to unavoidable consequences.
TV & Videosafi.com

Catching up with MARE OF EASTTOWN creator, writer and AFI alum Brad Ingelsby

Originally on track to pursue a Business career, Brad Ingelsby (AFI Class of 2005) landed at AFI after taking a screenwriting class and hasn’t looked back since. He broke onto the scene in 2013 with the film OUT OF THE FURNACE, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, which he first started writing at AFI from a script called “The Low Dweller.” He followed it up with projects including RUN ALL NIGHT, OUR FRIEND and, most recently, the redemptive tale THE WAY BACK.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mare of Easttown' Star Speaks out About Final Moments of Shocking Episode 5

Mare of Easttown has been filled with twists and turns, but viewers still didn't expect the ending of the HBO series' fifth episode. Colin (Evan Peters) and Mare (Kate Winslet) finally found themselves confronting the man who has been kidnapping young girls in their small town, and the standoff turned deadly when the man pulled his gun and shot Colin before he could even pull his gun.