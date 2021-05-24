newsbreak-logo
NHL

Bruins oust Capitals with 3-1 victory

By Stephen Conroy
Sentinel & Enterprise
 3 days ago

With a chance to end the Washington Capitals' season, the Bruins turned to two of their longest-tenured players to get it done. Patrice Bergeron scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, and Tuukka Rask made 40 saves to lift the B's to a 3-1 win, their fourth straight win over the Caps to capture the best-of-seven series 4-1.

