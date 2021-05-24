Atlantic Softball Season starts Tonight at Lenox
(Atlantic) The 2021 Atlantic Softball team returns experience and depth to a squad that won the Hawkeye Ten Conference Crown with a 10-0 Conference mark, and 18-2 overall. Coach Hinzman welcomed forty players to the squad this season. The veteran Coach says there are two gaping holes to fill with the loss of McKenzie Waters and Reagan Pellett. Returning in the circle is first-team all-conference Olivia Engler, and Kennedy Goergen.westerniowatoday.com