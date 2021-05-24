Atlantic Softball Season starts Tonight at Lenox

(Avoca) High School baseball will occupy the KSOM airwaves Thursday evening, weather permitting. The matchup has AHSTW hosting Riverside. The Vikings lost their opener 7-1 against Audubon. The game was tight until the late innings. Blake Holst threw six innings before running out of pitches. “He pitched a heck of a ballgame. It’s been a long time since we’ve had that good of an outing to start with. He had 15 strikeouts through six innings so he was humming along and then the pitch count bug got him. He was getting stronger in the sixth inning, he had struck out the side and then we had to take him out for the pitch count. It was 3-1 at that point.”