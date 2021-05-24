Dan Aykroyd hails Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman

Not so long ago, there was something strange at Universal Studios Orlando. With two hit movies under its belt, the Ghostbusters franchise was hot property in the ‘90s (like a fried egg fresh off the kitchen counter, some might say), and at the time was brought to life at the theme park for fans to rediscover, with further iterations to follow in more recent years. So grab your proton packs and your ecto-goggles, as we take a look at the history of Ghostbusters at Universal Studios…