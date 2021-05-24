Lifer / Band return following MTV success and 18 year break

Destined for another summer hit following his Beatport no.1 ‘Joys‘ on the iconic Defected Records, Roberto Surace now makes his debut on Solotoko with new single ‘Cookies’ ft. The Melody Men. Breaking through onto the scene with the biggest Ibiza anthem of the Summer, Italy’s finest has swiftly spiralled into the spotlight since then. His new single with The Melody Men is set to follow a similar path to ‘Joys’, which saw Roberto land no.1 on Beatport and the Shazam Dance Chart, remaining there for 11 weeks as the most Shazamed track during 2019. The hit single is still flying high, with 17 million streams and counting on Spotify, BBC Radio 1 support, as well as remixes in 2020 coming from Nic Fanciulli, Paco Osuna, and SOSA. Whilst Roberto’s ‘Cookies’ is set to succeed in club and crossover territories, it also follows his recent club ready cuts on SURA Music and Paco Osuna’s Mindshake Records, as well as his official remix for Joel Corry, RAYE and David Guetta on ‘BED’.