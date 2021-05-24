newsbreak-logo
Lifer / Band return following MTV success and 18 year break

metaltalk.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifer, whose 2001 self-titled debut album was produced by Alex Lifeson of Rush, are back after an 18-year break and have released the single ‘Hate Me, Love Me’ from their forthcoming EP. Guitarist Aaron Fink describes the song as a “modern hard rock song that blends the old school sounds...

www.metaltalk.net
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HEART: 'Breaking The Band' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Heart: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Reelz. HEART co-founders Steve Fossen and Roger Fisher, along with his brother and band manager Michael Fisher, reveal the remarkable story of the band's journey to success and how sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson joined the group and changed rock history. Renowned for 1970s hits "Crazy On You" and "Barracuda", the story of HEART includes an intra-band double love story sibling soap opera that ended in explosive breakups that blew apart the original band's dream. But as the Fisher brothers and Fossen explain, it wasn't just twisted love triangles and a series of infidelities that broke the band; there were also creative clashes, burnout and soaring egos that took their toll.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Justin Hartley Wears Gold Band During Red Carpet Debut With Sofia Pernas at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Making things official! Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16.​. The This Is Us star, 44, who is set to present an award at the ceremony, wore blue pants, a white top and a bomber jacket on the carpet while Pernas, 31, donned a bright orange dress. Hartley was also sporting a gold band on his left ring finger.
Musicweraveyou.com

House hero Roberto Surace follows DEFECTED success with new single ‘Cookies’

Destined for another summer hit following his Beatport no.1 ‘Joys‘ on the iconic Defected Records, Roberto Surace now makes his debut on Solotoko with new single ‘Cookies’ ft. The Melody Men. Breaking through onto the scene with the biggest Ibiza anthem of the Summer, Italy’s finest has swiftly spiralled into the spotlight since then. His new single with The Melody Men is set to follow a similar path to ‘Joys’, which saw Roberto land no.1 on Beatport and the Shazam Dance Chart, remaining there for 11 weeks as the most Shazamed track during 2019. The hit single is still flying high, with 17 million streams and counting on Spotify, BBC Radio 1 support, as well as remixes in 2020 coming from Nic Fanciulli, Paco Osuna, and SOSA. Whilst Roberto’s ‘Cookies’ is set to succeed in club and crossover territories, it also follows his recent club ready cuts on SURA Music and Paco Osuna’s Mindshake Records, as well as his official remix for Joel Corry, RAYE and David Guetta on ‘BED’.
Athol, MAAthol Daily News

Buddy’s Big Band Blast returns to WVAO

ATHOL — Radio personalities Buddy Oborn and Bonnie Benjamin are back in the WVAO radio studio after the COVID-19 safety restrictions have loosened. Music brings a smile, said Benjamin in a press release. So what could be better for healing the soul after COVID stress, than music that you love? “Buddy and Bonnie are a team — can’t have one without the other,” Benjamin said. Both have had their vaccinations and were eager to get into the studio at Athol Orange Television.
Huber Heights, OHmostmetro.com

Tickets for Alice Cooper Show at The Rose on Sale Friday

Alice Cooper will make his long-awaited return to the road on a headline tour this Fall. The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and includes a stop in Huber Heights, OH at Rose Music Center on Tuesday, September 28. Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will appear as special guest.
Hoboken, NJnjarts.net

Karyn Kuhl Band makes intense return to stage after more than a year

The blisteringly hot Karyn Kuhl Band broke out of pandemic seclusion by performing at the beautiful gazebo at Hoboken’s Church Square Park as part of the Hoboken Library’s Gazebo Concert Series on May 15. Nestled amongst brownstones and a crowded playground, Kuhl and her enthralling blues-influenced, Hoboken-based indie-rock band dazzled...
EntertainmentDaily Gate City

KMS bands present their show after a year of challenges

Over 75 middle schoolers, and at least double that number of their relatives and friends, were excited Tuesday evening, May 18. The excitement was due to the fact that many of the KMS band members were giving their first concert either ever or, at best, in a very long time.
Rock Musicwmmr.com

KISS Manager Credits Part of Band’s Success to ‘Four Chords and Bad Lyrics’

KISS manager Doc McGhee didn’t hold back when talking about the success of his clients and how they’re the best at what they do. In an interview with Rob’s School of Music (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), “Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] and Tommy [Thayer] and Eric [Singer] are determined to be the best at what they do. We don’t go and write songs and try to be Pearl Jam or try to be Rage Against the Machine or try to be anything else — we do four chords and bad lyrics, and it f—ing works fabulous for KISS. And we blow s— up. And the collectability of KISS and the aura around KISS is monstrous; it’s infectious. It excites me every day.”
Musictejanonation.net

Midwest-based Karizma Band returns with ‘Chiquita’ cumbia

Karizma Band is a well established Tejano Group from Holland, Michigan and formed in the 1980s was in high demand opening up for top Tejano artists and now rocking Tejano again the new Karizma way. The group enjoyed performing throughout the Midwest during the early 1990s. In 2013, five of...
Angola, INEvening Star

Concerts, sale close out AHS band year

ANGOLA — The Angola High School music department is closing out its COVID-19-altered schedule with a couple special events. There will be two big events combined on Sunday as well as a percussion ensemble performance on Wednesday, said director Andrew Keiser. Concerts, mattress sale. Sunday will be a big day...
MusicPonca City News

Fan-Favorite Band Epic Returns to the Burford Theatre on Saturday, May 22

Body Wichita-based rock band Epic once again graces the stage of the Burford Theatre on Saturday, May 22nd at 8:00 p.m, playing the best classic rock music from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Epic’s concerts draw from a large catalog that includes vocally-rich songs from the likes of Kansas and Styx,...
MusicMorning Sun

MTV Music & TV Awards get double-sized this year

After skipping 2020 due to the pandemic, the MTV Music & TV Awards double-size over two nights for 2021. Leslie Jones hosts at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 16, with "WandaVision" leading all nominees with five and Sacha Baron Cohen set to receive the Comedic Genius Award. At the same time Monday, May 17, Nikki Glaser hosts "2021 MTV Music & TV Awards: Unscripted," focusing on reality programming. Updates and more details can be found at mtv.com.
Internetnicholsonstudentmedia.com

Local bands have successful releases due to smart social media usage

Despite the pandemic preventing large gatherings, local independent music groups accomplished successful releases by fully utilizing social media. According to a Media Insights & Decisions in Action Research survey published in September, about 57% of artists dedicated more time to creating social media content during lockdown. Artists utilized accounts on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to promote their music and engage with fans online through videos, pictures, and live streams. Unlike in-person performances, social media easily attracts viewers worldwide, expanding the audiences that independent artists reach and making up for the loss of local exposure.
Religiongreensboro.com

Father Chris' punk rock band draws attention with release of documentary that follows band’s beginning, its tragedy and its revival

GREENSBORO — Father Christopher Foley's punk-rock roots are drawing more attention. A documentary about the Holy Cross Orthodox Church priest's early days as a member of the 1990s college band Luxury, is available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play. It follows a limited release in theaters and screenings at various festivals to acclaim.
Moviesthedisinsider.com

Disney Wins Big At This Year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sunday Disney+ and some of its biggest stars won big during the first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Anthony Mackie took home the first award of the night, Best Hero, for his work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He beat The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal & WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris.
Moviesallkpop.com

BTS take home 'Best Music Documentary' for 'Break the Silence: The Movie' at '2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards'

BTS have picked up the 'Best Documentary Award' from the '2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards'. On May 17, MTV announced BTS as the winners of the award for their documentary 'Break the Silence: The Movie', which follows the group behind the scenes of their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour. As the 'Best Music Documentary' award is voted on by fans, it seems ARMY stepped up to give BTS the win.