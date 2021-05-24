newsbreak-logo
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Manchester On 4 Year Anniversary Of Tragic Bombing

By Tara Walsh
spin1038.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Manchester on the fourth anniversary of the tragic arena bombing. 22 people died during the terror attack at her concert in 2017. Ariana wrote on Instagram, 'although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself...

