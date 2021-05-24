JAGX Stock Price: 6.4% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by 6.4% on Friday, May 21. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by 6.4% on Friday May 21. Investors have been responding positively to Jaguar Health announcing recently the highlights of the abstract regarding patient outcomes associated with cancer-related diarrhea (CRD) by Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary, and Napo's collaborators that has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting — which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. Plus two CRD-related abstracts from Napo and its collaborators have been accepted for online publication at ASCO.