(WLUK) -- Dodge County authorities are asking residents to be vigilant after reports of multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area. An attempted burglary happened in the town of Ashippun. Deputies say two suspects were involved. One of them knocks on the door and identities himself as a local power company employee. The suspect gets the homeowner to walk the property line, away from the home, while the other suspect enters the home and takes things.