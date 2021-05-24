Design Recipes: Working with size, scale

Want to DIY your garage or a small room into a workshop? This article will guide you through a step-by-step process in creating your perfect workshop!. Setting up your workshop is not only a fun experience but, also you can bring your dream workshop to life. Oftentimes, we rent places for our work but no matter how we decorate the place, the whole setup doesn’t seem to live up to our imagination of the workshop we want it to be. Doing it yourself is the perfect solution to this. By the end of this article, you will learn how to set up the workshop in your basement, garage, or any small room that fits your requirements.