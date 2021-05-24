ANVS Stock: 10% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) decreased by 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) – a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and other neurodegenerative diseases – decreased by 10% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50 per share for gross proceeds of $50 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses. And all of the shares of common stock are being offered by the company.