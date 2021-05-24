METX Stock Price: Over 20% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FINGF. Maxim Group raised their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.44.