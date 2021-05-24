METX Stock Price: Over 20% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) decreased by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) – one of the leading omnichannel English language training (ELT) service providers in China – decreased by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering.pulse2.com