newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake, BTS, Pink bring megastar power to Billboards

Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake, The Weeknd, and Pink win big at Billboard Music Awards, with a ceremony containing performances by BTS, Duran Duran, Bad Bunny and Jonas Brothers. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9d66388bf4a44c8d99e4599b4b510511.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboards#Ap Archive#Billboard Music Awards#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
BET

Drake Wins Big With Billboard Artist Of The Decade Award And Dinner With An Icon

Drake is on a high note after celebrating two major wins in one day. Billboard announced Tuesday (May 11) that the rapper will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. His day ended when the chart-topping artists had dinner with his “idol” Ronald Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers.
Musicvman.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards: BTS, Duran Duran, The Weeknd, and More To Perform

The 2021 Billboard Awards are coming this weekend with a set of special performances and appearances. The event will be hosted by Nick Jonas and will honor Drake with the Artist of the Decade Award and Trae Tha Truth with the Billboard Change Maker Award. P!nk will receive the Icon Award – becoming its youngest recipient in BBMAs history – and will also perform at the show.
Theater & Dancewmleader.com

BTS drops new track ‘Butter’ ahead of Billboard Music Awards

Buttah like Barbra Streisand, they ain’t. But the boys of BTS are still capable of pulling off a summer-ready smoothie with their new single “Butter.”. The latest single from the K-pop sensations, released on Friday, is another dose of fizzy fun from the South Korean septet. Even if you’ll forget...
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

Drake Reveals a “Snakeskin” NOCTA Hot Step Terra

Drake has provided many previews of the white colorway of the upcoming NOCTA Hot Step Terra, his first signature shoe with Nike. The Toronto artist has now shared a first look at a second colorway, this one dressed in a snakeskin upper. A grey snakeskin pattern dresses the entire upper...
MusicWHAS 11

Drake Brings Son Adonis Onstage to Accept Artist of the Decade at Billboard Music Awards

Drake is officially Billboard's Artist of the Decade -- but his 3-year-old son, Adonis, wasn't quite impressed!. The rapper accepted the prestigious honor during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, celebrating his status as the best-performing artist on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, the Billboard 200 albums chart and more throughout the 2010s.
MusicCourier News

Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the Grammys' biggest critics, who felt they've been overlooked at the famed awards show, will take center stage at another event: the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd called out the Grammys last year when he didn't earn a single nomination for its 2021...
Musicallaccess.com

Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett Among Top Winners At Billboard Music Awards

The late POP SMOKE took home honors as TOP NEW ARTIST, while ARTIST OF THE YEAR THE WEEKND and TAYLOR SWIFT won TOP MALE and FEMALE ARTIST, respectively, at last night's (5/23) BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs). BTS won TOP DUO OR GROUP and TOP SONG SALES ARTIST, while DRAKE was honored as ARTIST OF THE DECADE as well as TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST. The event was televised live from MICROSOFT THEATER and hosted by NICK JONAS, who performed with the JONAS BROTHERS and MARSHMELLO to close the show.
MusicDaily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Billboard, Måneskin, BTS

Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards; Italy Eurovision winners Måneskin return home to cheers and a drug test; BTS breaks its own YouTube record for most views in 24h with "Butter." (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Musicsouthgatv.com

Drake’s son appears with him on stage at the Billboard Music Awards

Drake has dedicated one of the proudest achievements of his career to his three-year-old son, Adonis, who joined the Canadian rapper on stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker — real name Aubrey Graham — was honored as Artist of the Decade. After his...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Nick Jonas Talks Billboard Music Awards and Being ‘Blown Away’ by BTS

Nick Jonas will host this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), airing May 23 at 5 p.m. PT. “I’ve always been such a big fan of the show, both as a fan growing up watching it and then as a performer, presenter and nominee,” Jonas tells Variety. “The thing that I love most about the BBMAs is that it’s really artist centric, and it feels like a great celebration of the past year in music.”
MusicFrankfort Times

Glitter in the air: Pink, daughter wow at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Like mother, like daughter: Pop star Pink was joined onstage at the Billboard Music Awards by her 9-year-old daughter — showing off their powerful gymnastic skills as they spun in the air in a jaw-dropping performance. Showing off her signature aerial and acrobatic moves, Pink was...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

A Deep Conversation with BTS' RM on His Group's Early Years, Drake, Whether BTS Is K-Pop, and More

“I was someone who wanted to go to a top college, an Ivy League school by American standards,” says RM, BTS’ leader. “I was a typical student who was trying hard to achieve. And then I trusted [HYBE founder] Mr. Bang, and I started to walk down a different path. And I had a sense of urgency and desperation about going after my dreams.” RM’s gifts as a rapper, songwriter, and producer have been essential to BTS’s development, as have his wide-ranging intellectual interests. In an interview from his label’s headquarters, the artist formerly known as Rap Monster discussed whether BTS should be considered K-pop, the uniqueness of South Korean hip-hop, the highlights of the Most Beautiful Moment in Life era, and more.
CelebritiesHollywood.com

Nicki Minaj excites fans by re-releasing ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Happy Friday, Hollywooders! The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, has returned. After blowing up the internet and crashing the Crocs website earlier this week, Nicki Minaj is back this Friday with new music. The legendary rapper has finally put her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers release video

“Leave Before You Love Me” video follows last week’s single release. Award-winning global superstar Marshmello and GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers release the official video for their new song “Leave Before You Love Me.” The release follows Sunday’s incredible Billboard Music Awards performance that saw the band close out the show, which was hosted by Nick Jonas, with a special medley including the new song with Marshmello and teased their upcoming song “Remember This.”
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS Scores Four Wins at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

On Sunday, May 23, Billboard announced the winners of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. There, BTS took home not one, not two, but three trophies! Keep on reading for all the details. BTS Snags Three Trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. On May 23, Matthew Hoffman revealed the winner...
Theater & DanceElle

BTS Outdid Themselves in Sharp Black Suits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Days after the release of their new single “Butter,” global superstars BTS joined the Billboard Music Awards from South Korea, posing on their own red carpet to accept the Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Song (“Dynamite”). The boys—Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Jimin, and Suga—dressed sharply in black suits, showcasing just how you do evening wear and make it fresh: