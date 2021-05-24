2022 Best Master’s in Secondary Education Programs

Members of the university community are invited to the School of Medicine Master’s, Post-Baccalaureate, and PhD Programs Virtual Expo Wednesday, May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. The expo will provide the opportunity for attendees to interact with program representatives to learn more about the programs and have the opportunity to ask their questions directly. Students who are interested in the pre-health professions or research careers and anyone interested in taking the next step in their academic journey are encouraged to attend. This will be in an open house-style event during which individuals can stop by anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to ask their questions.