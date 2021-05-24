Yggdrasil Teams Up With ReelPlay For Jaguar SuperWays Release

Warning! Something different from our usual designer interview coming your way. A few weeks ago, while perusing social media, I came across some interesting looking pictures of an upcoming game from a new smaller publisher named Catastrophe Games (if you remember, we covered their recent Judean Hammer designed by Robin David that came off a successful Kickstarter). This game is a solitaire game that uses a typically unused in wargame design mechanic called Roll & Write where you roll dice and place them as resources, or actions, or forces, etc. and then fill in bubbles on a page representing various things like damage, completion, control, etc. This game is called the USS Laffey: The Ship That Would Not Die and is designed by a new designer who has won several awards for his innovative designs named Mike Heiman. We reached out to Mike ahead of the upcoming Kickstarter for the game to getr some information about the design and how the game plays.