Industry veteran joins Auto Classifeds team, along with a new Director of Sales and Business Development. The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Stetz to Director of Sales and Business Development, and to welcome race and performance industry veteran Chris Hughes to the Sales Team. IB Auto Classifieds, led by flagship site RacingJunk.com, specializes in racing, performance, hot rods, classics and antique vehicle & parts classifieds. Stetz and Hughes bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to these roles, as well as a passion for performance.