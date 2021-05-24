newsbreak-logo
Thieves steal rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots to her execution

By Kabir Jhala
theartnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA set of gold rosary beads clutched by Mary Queen of Scots during her execution in 1587 was among a number of treasures stolen from Arundel Castle in West Sussex. Staff were alerted when thieves tripped an alarm in the medieval castle at 10:30pm on Friday. When police arrived on the scene they found around £1m worth of artefacts stolen from display cases in an area usually open to the public. Items taken include 16th-century coronation cups given by Mary to the Earl Marshal and gold and silver objects.

